BREAKING: Red Velvet's Joy and Crush CONFIRMED to be in a relationship

What a way to start Monday! On August 23, Sports Chosun reported that Red Velvet's Joy and Crush are currently dating. Shortly after that, SM Entertainment and P NATION confirmed the dating reports. The agencies reported that Joy and Crush had a senior-junior relationship, but they recently began dating with good feelings towards each other.

The news comes as a surprise for fans of Joy and Crush! The two singers collaborated on the song 'Mayday' in May of last year, and according to Sports Chosun, they remained in touch afterwards and eventually began dating! It is apparently their shared love for dogs as dog parents that brought them closer. It is reported that they enjoy simple things such as walking their dogs together.

This year has been an eventful one for Joy who made her solo debut with her remake album 'Hello' which consists of six beautiful tracks, released on May 31. 'Hello' was well received by ReVeluvs across the world. Not just that, Red Velvet made a successful group comeback with the anniversary special album 'Queendom'! 'Queendom' topped iTunes Top Albums charts in 50 regions around the globe including India, the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong. Congratulations to the couple!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: JoyLo is coming: Red Velvet’s Joy announces solo debut album name, release date and other details

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.