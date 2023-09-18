BREAKING: SF9 announces departure of Rowoon, to continue with 8 members henceforth

Actor Rowoon exits SF9 according to the group's agency. On September 18, FNC Entertainment confirmed Rowoon's departure from SF9 and the group will return with 8 members. They have said the Destined With You will be remembered as the 9th member of the group however will not be a part of it. Find below the official statement released by the agency.

FNC Entertainment's statement

"Hello, This is FNC Entertainment. We are writing to inform you regarding the activities of SF9. Debuted in the year 2016, who has been our artist for 7 years, SF9's contract with us has come to an end. All the members have renewed their contracts, however, they will move forward as an 8-member group except Rowoon. Rowoon will focus on his individual activities which include acting. Although their activities will be different, Rowoon who will always be remembered as the 9th member, and the remaining 8 members will support each other and will do their best to show their good side to the fans in their own ways. We ask you to support SF9 and Rowoon even in the future. Thank you."

About SF9 and Rowoon

SF9 is a K-pop boy group that debuted in the year 2016 with their debut single Feeling Sensation and lead song Fanfare. The group had 9 members Youngbin, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon, Zuho, Rowoon, Yoo Taeyang, Hwiyoung, and Chani. However, Rowoon decided to depart from the group on September 18. They are popular for their songs like Tear Drop, O Sole Mio, Puzzle and many more. Rowoon has emerged as an amazing actor through K-dramas like Extraordinary You, The King's Affection, She Would Never Know, and more.

Currently, he is appearing as the main lead character in the fantasy romance drama Destined With You along with Jo Bo Ah, Ha Jun, and Yuri. The drama follows the story of a man called Jang Shin Yoo who is suffering from a generational curse and a woman called Lee Hong Joo who has the key to lift the curse. Destined With You is airing every Wednesday and Thursday on JTBC and is available on the OTT platform Netflix for international fans and viewers.

