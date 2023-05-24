BREAKING: SM Entertainment announces Sungchan and Shotaro’s departure from NCT; To be part of new group

SM Entertainment has shared a new statement announcing the departure of NCT members Sungchan and Shotaro from the lineup. The ‘infinite expansion’ project which first began with NCT U has seen sub-units in the form of NCT 127, NCT Dream, rotating lineup in NCT U, NCT 2018, and NCT 2021. It has been revealed to be coming to an end with one final group that will bing an end to the expansion.

SM Entertainment’s full statement about Sungchan and Shotaro

“This is SM Entertainment.

First and foremost, we would like express our sincerest gratitude to all the fans who love and support NCT. Below is our announcement that informs you on the future plans of SUNGCHAN and SHOTARO.

As NCT members, SUNGCHAN and SHOTARO have presented wondrous performances.

However, they will be closing their chapter with NCT

Fand debuting in a new boy group that will launch in 2023.

We express our deepest apologies and appreciation for the fans that have been supporting and eagerly waiting for them to debut as part of a new NCT group.

After careful consideration and discussion with SUNGCHAN and SHOTARO in preparation of SM 3.0. we have come to a decision that would best reflect the artists' thoughts and each of the group's artistic and musical direction.

We ask for your kind understanding and support for SUNGCHAN and SHOTARO as they begin a new chapter.

NCT's newest group will become the final group to be a part of NCT's infinite expansion, so we aim to launch one with a distinctive worldview that is truly representative of a regional identity. In alignment with this, we will be increasing the number of Japanese members,

unveiling new members and sharing their debut journey with the fans.

We will provide full support for not only the NCT members but also for SUNGCHAN and SHOTARO. We ask once again that fans show continuous and unwavering love and support for their future endeavors.

Thank you.”

Future plans for Sungchan and Shotaro

According to the statement by SM Entertainment, the two artists will be closing their chapter with NCT to be a part of a new group under the company. It seems that the final boy group under the infinite expansion of NCT will not include Sungchan and Shotaro. The agency has also stated that the new group from NCT will represent a 'regional identity' and have more Japanese members.

