BREAKING: Song Joong Ki announces marriage with Katy Louise Saunders; Confirms wife’s pregnancy

South Korean actor Song Joong Ki got married and announced it to his fans directly, through a letter on his fancafe. On January 30, through a personal letter, the superstar spoke about his marriage to his girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders as he returned from registering it. At the same time, the actor revealed the happy news of his first baby with the British beauty.

Here’s what Song Joong Ki had to say,

“Hello. This is Joong Ki.

Today, I am greeting you like this because I want to share a promise that is more happy and valuable to me than anything.

I have promised to live a life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has supported me and with whom I have spent valuable time while cherishing each other.

She has a kind heart, and she has lived her life passionately. She is a wise and amazing person to the point that I respect her.

Thanks to her, I am becoming a better person.

We naturally dreamed of creating a happy family together. We have put in much effort to keep our promises, and thankfully a new life has come to us.

And today, based on our deep trust and love for each other, we are returning after registering our marriage to begin life as a married couple.

Just like now, the two of us will continue to walk our days ahead beautifully while looking in the same direction.

I sincerely thank all the fans who always cherish me without changing.

Especially following the support and wishes of Ki Aile (Song Joong Ki’s fans) who have continued to be my greatest strength in my acting career, I will work hard to fly higher as an actor and individual with the wings of greater responsibility and passion.

I hope everyone will be healthy and happy until the day I can greet you in person.”

Song Joong Ki first confirmed his ongoing relationship in late December 2022 via his agency as the actor reportedly introduced his lady love to staff members at his 'Reborn Rich' show in Singapore.