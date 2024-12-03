BREAKING: South Korea under martial law; Ent agencies including HYBE, JYP, more likely to cancel events and appearances

In a shocking turn of events, South Korea is currently experiencing uncertainty following President Yoon Seok Yeol's declaration of martial law in the late hours of December 3. As the country grapples with the implications of this drastic measure, a wave of cancellations is expected to sweep across the entertainment industry, with concerts, festivals, and fan events increasingly at risk of being called off.

Sources close to the entertainment sector have revealed that major companies, including HYBE, JYP Entertainment, and others, are urgently re-evaluating scheduled appearances and public events. Starting from the emergency announcement, artists from these agencies have been receiving emergency directives advising them to refrain from attending events. Local festivals and government-hosted gatherings are expected to be canceled outright, but the fate of private-sector events, particularly concerts and fan meetings, remains uncertain.

The entertainment industry is facing an unprecedented crisis. With no recent precedent for the current martial law (the last declaration being in 1980), industry leaders are treading carefully. "We don’t know what kind of difficulties we might face if we proceed with events under martial law," told an anonymous insider to a K-media outlet. The fear of potential trouble, ranging from logistical complications to security risks, has led many to preemptively cancel schedules.

One key challenge is the fate of concerts, fan meetings, award shows, and year end events, held by entertainment agencies. These events, which are major revenue sources and fan engagement opportunities, are now in jeopardy. Representatives from leading entertainment companies, including those managing K-pop idols and global artists, have confirmed they are monitoring the situation in real-time and working on contingency plans. “This is a state of emergency,” said one company representative, acknowledging the fragile situation.

Advertisement

Additionally, active soldiers’ military discharges have been postponed as a part of the wider measures, signaling the gravity of the situation. As South Korea navigates through this period of martial law, the entertainment world braces for further disruptions, with fans and industry professionals alike left wondering how long the restrictions will last and what the ultimate impact will be on the year-end and new year’s events.

The coming days will be crucial as entertainment agencies await further guidance and decide how to proceed amid the evolving crisis.

ALSO READ: NewJeans leaves ADOR: Timeline of controversy between former CEO Min Hee Jin and HYBE leading to quintet's departure EXPLAINED