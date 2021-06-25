BREAKING: TWICE to release their first ever English digital single in September

TWICE members have just delivered a breaking announcement! Read on to find out.

Exciting times ahead for ONCEs as TWICE took to their official Twitter account this morning to announce the release of their first-ever English digital single! Not just that, they also announced that the release is scheduled for a Friday in September with the exact date to be announced later on. The message ended with the words 'More to come, stay tuned for TWICE'!

You can see TWICE's announcement below:

Breaking Announcement TWICE's

First Full English Digital Single Global Release on a Friday of September More to Come, Stay Tuned for TWICE 9월, TWICE의 첫번째 Full English Single이 발매됩니다. ONCE 여러분들의 많은 관심 부탁 드립니다 — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) June 25, 2021

It is heartwarming and interesting to see what TWICE has in store for us, after achieving record-breaking numbers for Taste Of Love, their 10th mini-album, it is exciting to see the girls march forward with exciting new ventures in their kitty. Recently, TWICE also made an impressive debut on Billboard 200 chart by ranking at the number 6 position. Not only does the achievement mark TWICE’s first time entering the top 10 on the Billboard 200, but Taste of Love has now become the first mini-album by any female K-pop act in history to reach the top 10 on the chart!

Meanwhile, TWICE is prepping for the release of their new Melody project featuring Tzuyu. Tzuyu is all set to charm fans with her unique rendition of Taylor Swift's ME in collaboration with Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco. Not just that, TWICE is all set to release their Japanese album, Perfect World which features a new title track with the same name along with previous singles ‘Fanfare’, ‘Better’ and ‘Kura Kura’. The new Japanese album drops on July 28 KST.

