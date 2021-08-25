BREAKING: WayV’s Lucas admits past wrongdoings & cancels activities amidst cheating & gaslighting allegations

WayV’s Lucas’ past misbehaviour has come to light after cheating and gaslighting allegations were made against him for the past week. On August 25, Lucas took to his Instagram handle to pen a letter apologising for his actions. Soon, his agency SM Entertainment released a statement informing about the cancellation of all scheduled content.

Lucas’ unit song ‘Jalapeno’ with fellow WayV member Hendery will also not be released on August 25 as it was supposed to.

Lucas’ Instagram letter says,

“This is Lucas.

I sincerely apologize to those who have been hurt by my wrong actions. If given the opportunity, I would like to express my apologies in person.

I sincerely apologize to the fans who have given me a lot of love and support.

Looking at the situation in the last few days, I have been able to look back on my past actions and sincerely reflect on myself. I have realised that it was definitely wrong, and an irresponsible act that betrayed the support that the fans have given me for a long time.

Once again, I would like to apologize to everyone who may have been disappointed by my actions. I will make sure this never happens again, and I want to stop all scheduled activities and take time to reflect.

Lastly, I would like to apologize for causing damage to our members, company staff, business partners, and broadcasters.

I'm really sorry.”

SM Entertainment’s statement reads,

“Hello. This is SM Entertainment.

We apologize for causing concern over the personal issue of our artist, Lucas.

Recognizing the seriousness of this matter, we have decided to stop releasing all content, including the music video for WayV’s Lucas and Hendery's single 'Jalapeno', which was scheduled to be released at 6 pm on the 25th.

Lucas is deeply reflecting on the fact that he has caused great pain and disappointment due to his own wrong actions, and we also feel responsible for our lack of artist management.

Once again, we deeply apologize for causing concern to many people, including fans, with Lucas' personal issue.”

This comes after his alleged ex-girlfriends accused him of cheating on them and gaslighting them. These fans claim to have dated the singer in the past. A total of three accusers have come forward, identifying themselves as one Korean and two Chinese individuals. They also claimed that Lucas had forced them to pay for all their dating expenses.

