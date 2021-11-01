BREAKING: Woolim Entertainment confirms girl group Lovelyz's disbandment after 7 years

by Anwaya Mane   |  Updated on Nov 01, 2021 10:17 PM IST
   
Lovelyz pose for a concept photo
Lovelyz pose for a concept photo (Pic credit - Woolim Entertainment)
Woollim Entertainment has confirmed that their girl group Lovelyz will be disbanding after seven years. The agency released an official statement confirming the disbandment and providing more details as well. It is also revealed that member Baby Soul has renewed a long term contract with the agency for her future solo activities.

The statement revealed that Lovelyz members' exclusive contract with Woolim Entertainment is scheduled to expire on November 16, 2021. After a long discussion and consideration, seven of the Lovelyz members - Yoo Ji Ae, Seo Ji Soo, Lee Mi Joo, Kei, JIN, Ryu Soo Jung, and Jeong Ye In have decided to pursue their individual paths, and the company has decided to support the members' decisions. 

However, Baby Soul, based on the long-standing trust she built with the agency, renewed her contract. Woolim Entertainment shared that they planned to provide full support for her new leap forward and her upcoming future activities. They also thanked the members for providing their best to the group and the company for the past 7 years. They also shared that they support the members' new start. They also expressed their gratitude to fans who have supported the group for years and requested them to continue showering their love in future as well.

 Lovelyz debuted on November 12, 2014, with their first full-length album 'Girl's Invasion.' The group then went on to release chart-bursting hits, including 'Candy Jelly Love,' 'Hi~', 'Joyland,' 'Ah-choo,' 'Destiny,' 'Twinkle,' and 'Obliviate.'  Their final release has been their seventh mini-album 'Unforgettable,' which was released in September 2020.

ALSO READ: Lovelyz’s member Seo Ji Soo tests positive for COVID 19; members and staff to self isolate

Credits: Woolim Entertainment


