Breakpoint: Ashwiny Iyer & Nitesh Tiwari announce next project; Collaborate with Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi

Ashwiny Iyer & Nitesh Tiwari have taken the social media by a storm as they unveiled the first look of their project Breakpoint.

If you are a tennis fan, filmmaker couple Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari are coming up with a special surprise for you. For the uninitiated, Ashwiny and Nitesh are one of the most successful filmmakers in the industry. And while they are known for bringing some of the most amazing stories to the audience, this director couple has collaborated for an inspiring movie. We are talking about the upcoming web series Breakpoint which will star tennis legends Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi.

The Nil Battey Sannata director took to social media to share the first look teaser of the web series. The teaser features a tennis ball hitting the ground and it is followed by a message “The Untold Story of Paes and Bhupathi”. Although it isn’t sure if it will be a movie or a series, it is evident that it will be about the stupendous partnership of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi who are popularly known as #LeeHesh. Sharing the teaser, Ashwiny wrote, “The untold story of the most talked-about tennis partnership, #BREAKPOINT is coming soon on #ZEE5. Can't wait for everybody to witness it. #LeeHesh”. On the other hand, the Chhichhore director Nitesh mentioned, “Loved putting together every aspect of the incredible journey of @leanderpaes and @mbhupathi with @ashwinyiyertiwari”.

Take a look at Breakpoint teaser:

Not just the fans, Mahesh Bhupathi’s wife Lara Dutta is also quite excited about Breakpoint and has been rooting for the same. Meanwhile, Mahesh and Leander had recently celebrated the 22nd anniversary of their Wimbledon win.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Panga’s Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari & Manikarnika’s Kamal Jain on Kangana Ranaut’s National Award win

Share your comment ×