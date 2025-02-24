Breakups with benefits? Lee Dong Wook offers unconventional coverage for happiness in Divorce Insurance teaser

Finally, the teaser for Divorce Insurance is out! On February 24, Prime Video released the highly anticipated teaser for Lee Dong Wook’s upcoming series, and it was well worth the wait. The 43-second teaser begins with Lee Dong Wook emphasizing the importance of insurance, stating that the world offers several types—storm and flood insurance, car insurance, earthquake and disaster insurance, and fire insurance—but there is no insurance for one crucial aspect: divorce.

According to the actor’s pitch, one can secure a divorce insurance policy and safeguard their happiness. The Plus General Insurance is here to ensure security and support. The teaser, styled like an advertisement, concludes with the title flashing on the screen. Lee Dong Wook narrates it, dressed in formal attire, setting a calm yet subtly chaotic tone. Watch Divorce Insurance first teaser below:

The plot of Divorce Insurance revolves around Noh Ki Jun (played by Lee Dong Wook), a highly accomplished insurance analyst who graduated from a prestigious overseas university. While his professional life is thriving, his personal life tells a different story—he has been through three failed marriages and struggles with alimony payments. Despite his experiences, he never stops believing in love. Things take a turn when he meets Kang Han Deul (played by Lee Joo Bin), an underwriter responsible for reviewing insurance contracts. She becomes a pivotal figure in his life, setting the stage for an emotional rollercoaster.

Advertisement

In an era where divorce has become a major social issue, Noh Ki Jun draws from his personal experiences to develop an insurance policy for divorce. He assembles a specialized insurance team, including Kang Han Deul, An Jeon Man (played by Lee Kwang Soo), and Jeon Na Rae (played by Lee Da Hee), to bring this ground-breaking concept to life. The first look of the series was dropped on January 27, 2025.

This upcoming tvN rom-com stars Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Bin, Lee Da Hee, and Lee Kwang Soo, promising an unconventional storyline. This 12-episode drama, directed by Lee Won Suk, is set to air every Monday and Tuesday, starting from March 31, 2025. Well, the audience can expect a calm yet chaotic group who will solve their issues slowly and steadily as the story delves deep.