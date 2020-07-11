Breathe: Into The Shadows: Abhishek Bachchan pens a note thanking director, cast and fans for massive response

Abhishek Bachchan made his web debut with Breathe: Into The Shadows co-starring Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen

Abhishek Bachchan made his web debut with Breathe: Into The Shadows, and while the web series has released online, Abhishek Bachchan is overwhelmed with the response and an emotional Abhishek took to social media to pen a heartwarming note for the director, the cast and his fans thanking them for the abundant love. Alongside a photo with the entire cast and crew, Abhishek wrote, “I am so overwhelmed by all your love and support for Breathe: Into the shadows. As an actor, our greatest joy is to receive a positive response to our hard work. Reading all your beautiful comments all day has been so wonderful and emotional. The credit has to go entirely to Mayank Sharma my incredible director. His conviction has been such a guiding light. To the great team of writers; Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli and Arshad Syed. To Abundantia Entertainment our producers, especially Vikram Malhotra for not just co-creating the show but being such a champion of it. Never losing hope and strengthening our resolve whenever we wavered. To an incredible crew, who worked tirelessly and made the show look so awesome. And most importantly did it with a huge smile.”

Later, Abhishek thanked his co-actors as he wrote, “They have all been so understanding, patient and encouraging towards me during the shoot, that whatever my performance is wouldn’t be possible without them. Amit, Nithya, Saiyami, Hrishikesh, Shrikant, little Ivana, Resham, Plabita, Sunil ji, Shraddha, Ravi garu, Shruti, Kuljeet, Pawan, Debbie and a host of other that I didn’t have the fortune of sharing camera space with but did such a great job. A special mention to Varin Roopani, Dwij Vala and Ravish Dumra that essayed younger Avinash. All brilliant and I’m so thankful.”

Earlier, prior to its release, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to send her good luck wishes to Abhishek by sharing multiple pictures and posters of Abhishek and others from the cast on Instagram to show her support towards the show. “SHINE ON BABY! BREATHE,” she captioned her post and later, Abhishek replied saying, “Love you. Thank you.” Besides Abhishek, Breathe also stars Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen and it is a follow-up to the 2018 Breathe, which starred R Madhavan. In the second season, Abhishek plays the role of Avinash Sabharwal, a psychiatrist and the show is directed by Mayank Sharma.

