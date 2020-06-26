Breathe Into The Shadows: Abhishek Bachchan shares glimpse of Amit Sadh as Kabir Sawant in new, gritty avatar

In Breathe Into The Shadows, Amit Sadh will be returning as senior inspector Kabir Sawant in an all new avatar. Check out the video below.

Abhishek Bachchan will soon be diving into the online web streaming space with the second season of Amazon Prime's Breathe. Titled Breathe Into The Shadows, this season will see an all new cast. However, one person who will continue his journey and reprise his role is Amit Sadh. The actor will be returning as senior inspector Kabir Sawant in an all new avatar. Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to share a glimpse of Amit Sadh's character.

In the teaser, we see Amit Sadh in prison which he manages to escape but not before killing a few people. His rugged, intense look promises that Breathe Into The Shadows will be a roller coaster just like the first season. The caption read, "Every sin has a punishment and every story has a past! #BreatheIntoTheShadows Trailer Out, July 1."

Check out Amit Sadh as Inspector Kabir Sawant:

Earlier, Junior Bachchan had shared the show's teaser as well as character poster starring Nithya Menen. The show's intriguing teaser has caught on to the audiences who are looking forward to the show. Especially after the first season starring R Madhavan was a massive success.

In the show's main poster, we see Abhishek sitting on a chair holding a newspaper in his hand which shows a picture of a girl with "MISSING" written on it. Sharing the poster Abhishek tweeted, "Come back Siya. #BreatheIntoTheShadows" Take a look:

ALSO READ: Breathe Into The Shadows: Abhishek Bachchan shares a mystifying teaser; Trailer to be out on THIS date

Do you think Breathe Into The Shadows will be a winner? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×