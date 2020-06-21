Breathe Into The Shadows: Abhishek Bachchan shares a mystifying teaser; Trailer to be out on THIS date

Abhishek Bachchan, who is making his debut in the digital space with Breathe Into The Shadows, has unveiled the teaser of web series and it will leave you intrigued.

Abhishek Bachchan, who is all set to venture into the digital space with Amazon Prime’s upcoming web series Breathe: Into The Shadows had recently shared the poster of the series featuring him. In the poster shared we can see Abhishek sitting on a chair all tensed up while holding a newspaper in his hand which shows a picture of a girl with "MISSING" written on it. Sharing the poster Abhishek tweeted, "Come back Siya. #BreatheIntoTheShadows" And now the actor has unveiled the teaser of the thriller series.

In the teaser shared, we can see a shadow of a little girl sitting inside a house who moves outside following a butterfly and then all of a sudden that little girl is trapped inside a glass and is calling her father for help. While the video of this little girl's shadow is been played we can hear a narration in Abhishek Bachchan's voice who says, "I always told Siya to look towards the sunshine and your shadow will always fall behind you. How could I have known that a moment comes when the shadow chases you, surrounds you and then it takes you into the shadow." Sharing this mystifying teaser, Abhishek wrote, "Through the light or the shadows, we will make sure you come back Siya. #BreatheIntoTheShadows Trailer out, 1st July @primevideoin @breatheamazon."

Helmed by Mayank Sharma, Breathe Into The Shadows will also star Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher and will be releasing on July 12th. The thriller drama happens to be the second season of R Madhavan and Amit Sadh starrer Breathe. Amit Sadh returns as senior inspector Kabir Sawant.

