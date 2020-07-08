  1. Home
Breathe Into The Shadows: Abhishek Bachchan shares new teaser of the masked kidnapper ahead of release

Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to share a brand new teaser from his upcoming series Breathe Into The Shadows. Check It Out below.
1955 reads Mumbai
Breathe Into The Shadows
Abhishek Bachchan is just days away from his digital debut and the actor is making sure to promote the series on social media. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to share a brand new teaser from his upcoming series Breathe Into The Shadows. For the unversed, this is the second season of the Amazon Prime show Breathe which earlier saw R Madhavan in the lead role. The trailer of the series dropped on 1 July and generated quite the buzz on social media. 

Helmed by Mayank Sharma, Breathe Into The Shadows revolves around a couple, Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen, who f go to extreme lengths to bring back their daughter Siya who is kidnapped. The masked kidnapper was a mysterious element in the trailer and in the latest teaser we get a deeper sense of his evil ways. 

Sharing the teaser, Abhishek captioned it, "When the past haunts you, the present pays for it! #BreatheIntoTheShadows New Series, July 10." 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When the past haunts you, the present pays for it! #BreatheIntoTheShadows New Series, July 10.

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

Apart from Abhishek and Nithya, the show also stars Amit Sadh who will be reprising his role for season 2. He will continue his journey as senior inspector Kabir Sawant in an all new avatar and his character look too was extremely intriguing. Playing the role of a psychiatrist, Abhishek recently revealed in an interview with that pressure in the web space is less.

What are your thoughts on Breathe Into The Shadows? Let us know in the comments below.  

