Breathe Into The Shadows First Look: Abhishek Bachchan’s digital debut web series is all about mysteries

Abhishek Bachchan, who is making his debut in the digital space with Breathe Into The Shadows, has unveiled the first look of the web series and it will leave you intrigued.

Abhishek Bachchan, who has been missing from action for around two years now, has come up with some special surprise for the audience. The Manmarziyaan star is all set to venture into the digital space with Amazon Prime’s upcoming web series Breathe Into The Shadows. The thriller drama happens to be the second season of R Madhavan and Amit Sadh starrer Breathe. Needless to say, Breathe 2 has been making the headlines ever since it was announced. And while people have been eagerly waiting for the web series, Abhishek Bachchan has finally released the first look of Breathe Into The Shadows on social media.

The first poster featured a little girl lying on the ground with the pieced of a giant broken mask surrounding her. The poster was dropped hints about the underlying mysteries of the web series and did assure the Breathe 2 is going to be a roller coaster ride of thrill and suspense. In the caption, Abhishek wrote, “She lies into the shadows, waiting to be found. Here is the First Look of #BreatheIntoTheShadows. New Series, July 10.”

Take a look at Breathe Into The Shadows first look:

To note, while Abhishek will be seen playing the lead role in the series, Amit Sadh is said to reprise his role of senior inspector Kabir Sawant. Helmed by Mayank Sharma, Breathe Into The Shadows will also star Malayalam actor Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher in key roles and will be unveiling next month.

Talking about the web series, Abhishek had earlier told PTI, “In Breathe, one of the things that attracted me the most to the story was the details and nuances that were built into the character I play. This is possible in the streaming medium since the time to engage with the audience is nearly four times that of a conventional feature film.”

Apart from Breathe Into The Shadows, Abhishek also has some interesting movies in his kitty which include Anurag Basu’s Ludo, Kookie Gulati directorial The Big Bull and Bob Biswas which will be produced by Shah Rukh Khan.

