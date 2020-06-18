  1. Home
Breathe Into The Shadows Poster: Abhishek Bachchan is all set to take you on a suspenseful ride

Abhishek Bachchan, who is making his debut in the digital space with Breathe Into The Shadows, has unveiled the poster of the web series featuring himself.
10281 reads Mumbai Updated: June 18, 2020 12:50 pm
Breathe Into The Shadows Poster: Abhishek Bachchan is all set to take you on a suspenseful ride
Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan is all set to make his debut in the digital world with Amazon Prime’s upcoming web series Breathe Into The Shadows. The thriller drama happens to be the second season of R Madhavan and Amit Sadh starrer Breathe. The web series stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role and Amit Sadh returns as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. Malayalam actress Nithya Menen has also joined the web series. Recently, Abhishek had shared the first look of the series. 

The first look featured a little girl lying on the ground with the pieces of a giant broken mask surrounding her. And today, the actor has released the poster of the film featuring him. In the poster shared we can see Abhishek sitting on a chair all tensed up while holding a newspaper in his hand which shows a picture of a girl with "MISSING" written on it. The poster has "A Father's Love Can Save A Life..Or Take One" written on it. Sharing the poster Abhishek tweeted, "Come back Siya. #BreatheIntoTheShadows @PrimeVideoIN @BreatheAmazon @MenenNithya @TheAmitSadh @SaiyamiKher @mayankvsharma @vikramix @Abundantia_Ent."

Helmed by Mayank Sharma, Breathe Into The Shadows will also star Saiyami Kher and will be releasing on July 12th. Talking about the web series, Abhishek had earlier told PTI, “In Breathe, one of the things that attracted me the most to the story was the details and nuances that were built into the character I play. This is possible in the streaming medium since the time to engage with the audience is nearly four times that of a conventional feature film.”

Check out Abhishek Bachchan's tweet here:

