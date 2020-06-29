  1. Home
Breathe Into the Shadows Teaser: Abhishek Bachchan goes on frantically searching for kidnapped daughter Siya

The teaser of Abhishek Bachchan starrer Breathe Into The Shadows just dropped. The trailer is all set to drop on July 1, 2020.
10281 reads Mumbai Updated: June 29, 2020 10:44 am
Breathe Into the Shadows Teaser: Abhishek Bachchan goes on frantically searching for kidnapped daughter Siya
Abhishek Bachchan is all set to make his digital debut with Breathe Into The Shadows. After having released posters of the same, Abhishek dropped a teaser of Breathe Into The Shadows and has left fans excited. The thriller series happens to be the second season of R Madhavan and Amit Sadh starrer Breathe. Since the first look was released, fans have been excited to see Abhishek in the intense avatar. While the posters were released a while ago, Abhishek shared the second teaser featuring him today. 

Taking to Twitter, Abhishek wrote, “You Just got a glimpse but... there’s more to him than you can imagine! #BreatheIntoTheShadows Trailer Out, July 1.” In the video, we get to see a picture perfect happy family of Abhishek, his daughter Siya and wife played by Nithya Menon. However, their happy world is rattled away when Abhishek’s daughter Siya is kidnapped. Cut to a frantic father searching for his daughter, we get to see Abhishek chasing after the kidnapper after his daughter Siya is kidnapped by him. 

What we get to see next is how frantically Abhishek goes in search of his darling daughter Siya. A masked kidnapper’s glimpse shown in the teaser. Seeing the teaser, fans of Abhishek were excited about his digital debut. The show is directed by Mayank Sharma and written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma. The trailer of Breathe Into The Shadows drops on July 1, 2020 and the series will premiere on July 10, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video. 

Here is Abhishek Bachchan’s Breathe Into The Shadows teaser:

