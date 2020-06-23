Breathe: Into The Shadows Teaser: Abhishek Bachchan goes on a mission to find his missing daughter Siya

Abhishek Bachchan shares a new teaser video of his upcoming Amazon Prime series Breathe: Into The Shadows and intrigues the fans. The show is all set to release on July 10 and it follows the story of a father on a journey to find his missing daughter Siya,

Abhishek Bachchan has unveiled the teaser of his new show titled Breathe: Into The Shadows all set to air on Amazon Prime Videos from July 10 and fans can't keep calm, watching Junior Bachchan play a never seen before role. The trailer of the Abhishek Bachchan starrer will be out on July 1 and meanwhile, the actor is keeping the buzz alive with the show's teaser, unveiling the plot of Breathe: Into The Shadows.

As seen in the teaser, Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of a father who goes on a mission to find his missing daughter Siya. A family's happiness gets distorted after their daughter Siya goes missing. Nobody in the house has a clue about her whereabouts and a doting father Avinash Sabharwal, played by Abhishek Bachchan is set to pull out all odds in the process of finding his daughter. The show marks Abhishek Bachchan's digital debut and his stance looks impressive as seen in the video.

"Sab kuch perfect tha. Phir ek din… sab badal gaya. Kya aap jaante hain hamari Siya kahan hai? Abha & Avinash Sabharwal #BreatheIntoTheShadows Trailer Out, July 1@primevideoin @breatheamazon," Abhishek Bachchan posted on his Instagram handle and shared a tease video of his upcoming show Breathe: Into The Shadows. The show is directed by Mayank Sharma and written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed, and Mayank Sharma. Besides Abhishek Bachchan essaying the lead role, the show also stars Nithya Menen and Sayami Kher in prominent roles.

