  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Breathe Into The Shadows Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan goes all out to find his daughter in this gutsy series

Breathe Into The Shadows Trailer: Helmed by Mayank Sharma, the series stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen and Amit Sadh in this gritty series.
14770 reads Mumbai Updated: July 1, 2020 12:35 pm
Trailers,Breathe Into The Shadows,Abhishek Bachchan,Breathe Into The Shadows TrailerBreathe Into The Shadows Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan goes all out to find his daughter in this gutsy series
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After multiple teasers and character glimpses, Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer of the second season of Breathe Into The Shadows. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh and Saiyami Kher, the series has created quite the buzz ahead of its trailer. The first seasons starring R Madhavan was well received. Helmed by Mayank Sharma, Breathe Into The Shadows' teasers so far have show the protagonist Abhishek Bachchan, who plays the character of a doctor, frantically searching for his daughter Siya. 

In the three-minute long trailer, we get to see Abhishek and Nithya as a couple in search of their daughter who has been kidnapped. In return, the mysterious and masked kidnapper promises to return Siya only if Abhishek is willing to hunt down and kill certain people. From season one, actor Amit Sadh continues his journey and will reprise his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant in an all new avatar. The trailer then reveals to the extreme lengths Abhishek is willing to go to rescue his daughter and save his family from the clutches of this masked kidnapper.   

Check out Breathe Into The Shadows trailer here: 

Breathe season two is set to be Abhishek Bachchan's debut in the web space. Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen's intense performance, the masked killer's mind games and Abhishek's helplessness as well as willingness to do anything to win his daughter back, promises the series to be an intriguing one. 

Written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma, Breathe Into The Shadows will premiere on July 10, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.    

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement