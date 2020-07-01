Breathe Into The Shadows Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan goes all out to find his daughter in this gutsy series

Breathe Into The Shadows Trailer: Helmed by Mayank Sharma, the series stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen and Amit Sadh in this gritty series.

After multiple teasers and character glimpses, Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer of the second season of Breathe Into The Shadows. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh and Saiyami Kher, the series has created quite the buzz ahead of its trailer. The first seasons starring R Madhavan was well received. Helmed by Mayank Sharma, Breathe Into The Shadows' teasers so far have show the protagonist Abhishek Bachchan, who plays the character of a doctor, frantically searching for his daughter Siya.

In the three-minute long trailer, we get to see Abhishek and Nithya as a couple in search of their daughter who has been kidnapped. In return, the mysterious and masked kidnapper promises to return Siya only if Abhishek is willing to hunt down and kill certain people. From season one, actor Amit Sadh continues his journey and will reprise his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant in an all new avatar. The trailer then reveals to the extreme lengths Abhishek is willing to go to rescue his daughter and save his family from the clutches of this masked kidnapper.

Check out Breathe Into The Shadows trailer here:

Breathe season two is set to be Abhishek Bachchan's debut in the web space. Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen's intense performance, the masked killer's mind games and Abhishek's helplessness as well as willingness to do anything to win his daughter back, promises the series to be an intriguing one.

Written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma, Breathe Into The Shadows will premiere on July 10, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.

Credits :Pinkvilla

