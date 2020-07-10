Breathe Into The Shadows Twitter Review: Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh's intense act hailed in gripping series

Netizens and fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Breathe Into The Show and largely seemed impressed by the show.

Keeping up its date with new releases every month, Amazon Prime has now dished out its big release for July 2020. Abhishek Bachchan starrer Breathe Into The Shadows dropped on 10 July and is the second season to the much applauded season one of Breathe which starred R Madhavan. Starring, Abhishek, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher among others, the gripping series seems to be receiving some love from netizens on social media.

Helmed by Mayank Sharma, Breathe Into The Shadows revolves around a couple, Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen, who go to extreme lengths to bring back their daughter Siya who is kidnapped. Netizens and fans of the actors took to social media to share their thoughts on Breathe and largely seemed impressed by the show. "What an Amazing thriller webseries Breathe. Amazing work by @juniorbachchan and @theamitsadh. Totally loved it. #BreatheIntoTheShadows #AbhishekBachchan," wrote one user.

However, it wasn't all hunky dory as some others did not find the series a great watch as compared to R Madhavan's act. "In most probabilities #BreatheIntoTheShadows is a downgrade from #Breathe season 1. R Madhavan did a really fantastic job to build this franchise. @juniorbachchan, sorry boss not upto the mark," wrote another user.

In most probabilities #BreatheIntoTheShadows is a downgrade from #Breathe season 1. R Madhavan did a really fantastic job to build this franchise. @juniorbachchan, sorry boss not upto the mark. — Renowned Non-Cricketer (@cirkettfan) July 10, 2020

What a wonderful series,full of thrills and suspense. So nice to see the beautiful glimpse of naini lake and story line of ths session is quite different and interesting.Great act @TheAmitSadh like always nd @juniorbachchan

Must watch webseries 1st day#BreatheIntoTheShadows — hemant dumka (@HemantDumka) July 10, 2020

@juniorbachchan excellent work done in new season of #BreatheIntoTheShadows OTT is the best platform to showcase the talent. Being big fan of your work, I believe that u will continue to do more fabulous work like it. God bless you always. Hats off. — Deepak Choudhary (@DC_COOL1986) July 10, 2020

#BreatheIntoTheShadowsReview: Moreover, #BreatheIntoTheShadows is an extremely well-shot series (DoP: S. Bharathwaj). Right from the production design to the styling to its overall look, @BreatheAmazon is a visually attractive series. Also, @sumeet_kotian's editing is razor-sharp — Somesh Sinha (@SinhaSomesh) July 10, 2020

Episodes give me chills,Saw first episode ! Intense, Gripping and keeps you hooked...@juniorbachchan is back with a BANGGGG..Damn that breakdown scene in police station...Fab@BreatheAmazon#BreatheIntoTheShadows #Breathe2#BreatheIntoTheShadows pic.twitter.com/33iQ54lizv — Saurabh Bhardwaj (@Saurabh00014) July 10, 2020

And a special mention to @TheAmitSadh you looked jaw-dropping in the series...and your acting was as asual superb..amazing series...amazing story...a must watch....#BreatheIntoTheShadows #Breatheintotheshadow #BreatheSeason2 #Breathe2 — Pallavi Pandey (@pallavipandeyhk) July 10, 2020

