Breathe Into The Shadows Twitter Review: Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh's intense act hailed in gripping series

Netizens and fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Breathe Into The Show and largely seemed impressed by the show.
Breathe Into The Shadows Twitter Review: Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh's intense act hailed in gripping series
Keeping up its date with new releases every month, Amazon Prime has now dished out its big release for July 2020. Abhishek Bachchan starrer Breathe Into The Shadows dropped on 10 July and is the second season to the much applauded season one of Breathe which starred R Madhavan. Starring, Abhishek, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher among others, the gripping series seems to be receiving some love from netizens on social media. 

Helmed by Mayank Sharma, Breathe Into The Shadows revolves around a couple, Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen, who go to extreme lengths to bring back their daughter Siya who is kidnapped. Netizens and fans of the actors took to social media to share their thoughts on Breathe and largely seemed impressed by the show. "What an Amazing thriller webseries Breathe. Amazing work by @juniorbachchan and  @theamitsadh. Totally loved it. #BreatheIntoTheShadows #AbhishekBachchan," wrote one user. 

However, it wasn't all hunky dory as some others did not find the series a great watch as compared to R Madhavan's act. "In most probabilities #BreatheIntoTheShadows is a downgrade from #Breathe season 1. R Madhavan did a really fantastic job to build this franchise. @juniorbachchan, sorry boss not upto the mark," wrote another user. 

Take a look at Breathe Into The Shadows' Twitter Reactions: 

Credits :Twitter

