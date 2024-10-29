Brewing Love Ep 1 teaser: Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won are aces in their fields who meet unexpectedly; Watch

Brewing Love is a much-anticipated drama that stars Kim Sejong, Lee Jung Won, Shin Do Hyun, and Baek Sang Chul. Excitement runs high as the popular actors come together with the talented crew. The K-drama explores Korea's drinking culture, romance, friendship, work, and more.

On October 29, ENA dropped the episode 1 preview of their new drama Brewing Love. The drama revealed that Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won will be taking on the roles of aces in their industry. Kim Sejeong will be playing a salesperson and Lee Jong Won will appear as a brewer.

Watch Brewing Love episode 1 preview below.

Brewing Love is scheduled to premiere on November 4. New episodes will be airing every Monday and Tuesday at 10 pm KST.

Brewing Love is a romantic comedy and has been directed by Park Seon Ho, who is also known for hits like Business Proposal, Wok of Love, Suspicious Partner, and more. Kim Sejeong and Park Seon Ho reunited for the second time after the 2022 hit drama Business Proposal.

The drama tells the story of a woman who is a salesperson for a liquor company and tries to save the business in times of crisis. She comes across a man who is a local brewer and brews beer.

Kim Sejeong plays the role of Chae Yong Joo, who is a sales representative at a beverage company. Lee Jong Won appears as Yoon Min Joo, an owner of a local brewery. As his local brewery grabs the attention of the people, the beverage company's sales are in jeopardy. Chae Yonh Joo being a dedicated employee takes matters into her own hands.

Advertisement

Lee Jong Won is known for his roles in Knight Flower, The Golden Spoon, Hospital Playlist, and more. Kim Sejeong has worked on various popular dramas, such as Business Proposal, The Uncanny Counter, and School 2017.

ALSO READ: 2024 MAMA Awards: Park Bo Gum and Kim Tae Ri to host US and Japan ceremonies