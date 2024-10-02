Brewing Love teaser and poster: Kim Sejong and Lee Jong Won form romantic bond while sharing drinks; Watch

Brewing Love is a much-awaited romantic comedy which will be released in November. Anticipation runs high as Kim Sejong, Lee Jong Won, Shin Do Hyun and Baek Sung Chul come together for this interesting show. The K-drama explores Korea's drinking culture, romance, friendship, work and more.

On October 2, ENA unveiled the first posters and teaser for their upcoming drama Brewing Love. The teaser gave an insight into the chemistry shared between Kim Sejong and Lee Jong Won. As the two drink beer together, a natural connection builds between them. The posters also reveal their cute and playful romance.

See the posters and watch the teaser below.

Brewing Love is scheduled to premiere on November 4. New episodes will be airing every Monday and Tuesday at 10 pm KST.

Brewing Love is a romantic comedy and has been directed by Park Seon Ho, who is also known for hits like Business Proposal, Wok of Love, Suspicious Partner, and more. Kim Sejong and Park Seon Ho reunited for the second time after the 2022 hit drama Business Proposal.

The drama tells the story of a woman who is a salesperson for a liquor company and tries to save the business in times of crisis. She comes across a man who is a local brewer and brews beer.

Kim Se Jong plays the role of Chae Yong Joo who is a sales representative at a beverage company. Lee Jong Won appears as Yoon Min Joo, an owner of a local brewery. As his local brewery grabs the attention of the people, the beverage company's sales are in jeopardy. Chae Yonh Joo being a dedicated employee takes matters into her own hands.

Lee Jong Won is known for his roles in Knight Flower, The Golden Spoon, Hospital Playlist, and more. Kim Sejeong has worked on various popular dramas, such as Business Proposal, The Uncanny Counter, and School 2017.

