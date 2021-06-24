Bride Of The Water God alum Shin Se Kyung’s wardrobe is the epitome of sophistication & style

We are looking back at some of the most important style lessons from Shin Se Kyung character in Bride Of The Water God, and why they should also be implied in the current times.

Today as we reminisce about old Korean dramas we loved, we’re looking back at Bride Of The Water God. In all honesty, Shin Se Kyung who essayed the role of Yoon So Ah’s style is hard to forget. What surprises fans and fashion watchers most is that even essaying the role of a neuropsychiatrist, Kyung’s style still stood out. Subtle shades and colour palettes dominated her wardrobe but still managed to make her stand out. If you’ve not seen the show, the 2017 drama followed the life of Yoon So Ah the neuropsychiatrist who was stuck under a mountain of debt, however as the show progresses the storyline picks up and we see the character looking brighter and brighter every day.

Looking back, we are listing the best trends from Kyung’s wardrobe in the show Bride Of The Water God.

As we mentioned before, Yoon So Ah loved her subtle tones, and in addition to earthy natural colours, she even experimented with pastel colours. Away from fashion trends and fads, the character’s wardrobe was timeless, chic and oh so feminine.

Sophistication was an unspoken aura in all her looks, be it with luxe accessories or classic makeup, the character always left the audience with a feeling of fashion envy.

Yoon So Ah was also a layering pro and showed it off with her favourite oversized coats in the show. Making way for stylish comfort, this trend is perfect for winters!

ALSO READ: Top 3 moments in Run On where we swooned over Shin Se Kyung and Im Siwan aka the Gyeommi Couple

Credits :PINKVILLA

Share your comment ×