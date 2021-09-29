Bridgerton alum Nicola Coughlan reveals WHY creators shot 2 endings for S1; Drops HINTS about S2 character

Bridgerton alum Nicola Coughlan recently spilled some much-wanted details about the second season of the popular Netflix show. The 34-year-old star, along with co-star Jonathan Bailey and season two newcomers Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran for a chat at Netflix’s TUDUM event and let a secret out! Revealing that the showrunners originally filmed an alternate ending to season one!

While gushing about her character Penelope Featherington, who is later in the show revealed as the mysterious gossip column writer Lady Whistledown, Nicola opened up about being a fan of the show. “I found out in a bizarre way, because when we auditioned we knew very little about the show, it was only after getting cast that then I found out, and I found out on an internet fan forum because I realized that there was this huge, huge fandom behind these books. It was like this whole other world opened up, but they were like ‘When Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown…’ and I went ‘WHAT?' Getting cast in a Shondaland Netflix show was major, but that’s so much more major than I ever could have imagined,” Coughlan said according to People magazine.

The actress also let out that show creators were confused if they want to reveal Penelope’s real identity at the end of the first or second season. Which led them to film 2 separate endings for the show! “It was a reshoot in July, so they had filmed a different ending. They were going to make it seem like it was Cressida Cowper,” she said.

Looking ahead, Coughlan hinted at what fans can expect from the upcoming season. “How do I say this without being a spoiler? It’s very satisfying, what happens with Penelope, in season two,” she jokingly said.

