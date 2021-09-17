Bridgerton alum Nicola Coughlan TEASES a ‘spicy’ 2nd season; Jokes fans ‘aren’t ready’ for what’s upcoming

While we wait for Bridgerton season 2 to drop, show alum Nicola Coughlan recently shared some insights into the Netflix show! For the unversed, the actress will resume her role as Penelope Featherington, aka Lady Whistledown, in the second season which will focus on Daphne’s brother--Anthony Bridgerton’s love story.

Speaking to ET, Nicola shared: “When you do season 1, you don’t know if you’re gonna get a season 2, but we were like, ‘I really hope we get a chance to tell that story because people love it so much. Kate is such a fiery character. She’s like this strong, independent woman. We really wanted to get to that and the fact that we get to tell [it] is a real privilege.”

Simone Ashley is set to play Kate, and the character’s younger sister Edwina, whom Anthony originally sets his sights on, will be played by Charithra Chandran. Nicola also said: “there’s also the fun of a second season that you don’t have to do the exposition in order to be like, ‘This is the world of Bridgerton.’ People get what Bridgerton is now, and it’s become this phenomena, which is bonkers. But yeah, people know what they’re heading into, but they are not ready.”

“It’s got a whole lot spicier I will say. You definitely see more sides to her. We find out at the end of season 1 [that she's Lady Whistledown], that is there but we don’t get to explore it. But the world cracks open. I feel like the Bridgerton world has grown and you’re going to see a lot more sides to her. She’s a sassy chick,” she jokes.

