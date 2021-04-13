Bridgerton: Lady Whistledown CONFIRMS show’s season 3 and 4; Jokes about having to ‘purchase more ink’

Lady Whistledown just announced that the beloved show Bridgerton has been renewed for not just season 3 but also for season 4!

Lady Whistledown recently announced some exciting news! The popular Netflix period-drama Bridgerton has been renewed for season 3 and 4! While only the first season has been released, confirmation on the second season was announced months ago just weeks after the release of the first season. The news comes as no surprise as the show was an instant hit on the streaming platform and found fans in several celebrities including Kim Kardashian.

The show has been making the headlines over its lead Rege Jean Page leaving the show post season 1. Back in April, it was announced that Page aka the Duke of Hastings would not be returning to the show. The disheartening news was announced on the series official Instagram handle by none other than Lady Whistledown. The message started off with Lady Whistledown revealing the actor’s exit from the show.

“Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” The note continued by expressing how much the cast and crew would miss the star’s presence on the show. “We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.” Although the actor’s departure came as a shock, the makers also confirmed how the female lead ‘Daphne’, played by Phoebe Dynevor, would still be a part of the show. “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

To which Page replied in the comments: “It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege! Joining this family - the connection on and off-screen, with our cast, our crew, all the incredible fans, has been like nothing I could have ever imagined - the love is real and will just keep growing”

ALSO READ: Rege Jean Page aka Duke of Hastings DECLINED cameo in Bridgerton Season 2 ‘for a multitude of reasons’: Report

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×