Bridgerton to replace Francesca actor Ruby Stokes in season 3 of the series

Following the explosive season 2 of Netflix period drama Bridgerton, fans are excited for the upcoming season 3 of the series. With the sizzling chemistry of Simone Ashley's Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton, the series became an internet phenomenon after its release. Yet recent news about the character Francesca, one of the Bridgerton daughters, has upset some fans.

Actress Ruby Stokes who played the part of Francesca in the series for the two seasons is leaving the show. Although the character had barely any screen time in the first season, by the second Francesca vanished after episode 3 without any explanation which surprised many fans. According to reports, the actress has had many scheduling issues with the production in the past and therefore she will be getting replaced by Anatomy of a Scandal‘s Hannah Dodd, as per Just Jared.

Meanwhile, Stokes is getting recruited by another Netflix special, Lockwood & Co. Though not much is known about the detective thriller series, it is confirmed that the show will be based on Jonathan Stroud's book series of the same name.

As for the wildly anticipated season 3 of Bridgerton, all plot details are being kept under wraps. All we know is that Kate and Anthony are sure to drop by in the next season as previously Simone Ashley confirmed in an interview that the coupe will be part of the third season. Many fans are already rallying on the internet for them to be included as much as possible after the disappointment of not having Simon and Daphane be present in the second one.

ALSO READ Simone Ashley CONFIRMS Bridgerton Season 3 return; Talks about Anthony & Kate's future on the show