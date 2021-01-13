Bridgerton’s Duke of Hastings aka Rege Jean Page previously made a surprise cameo in Harry Potter; Watch

It was recently discovered that Bridgerton star Rege Jean Page also starred in the film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I. Scroll down to see him in the iconic film franchise.

Ever since the release of period drama Bridgerton on Netflix, there has been a lot of chatter about the delightful cast, especially Rege-Jean Page who essays the role of the ever so attractive Duke of Hastings on the Netflix series. Now, we recently found out that the 31-year-old actor was also previously a part of the Harry Potter film franchise!

In the film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I, Rege-Jean acted as an extra and you can even spot him in the clip below, during Bill and Fleur’s wedding scene as they share their first dance. For the unversed, Bridgerton is a swoon-worthy drama which is the perfect amalgamation of Jane Austen and Gossip Girl. Dreamy costumes, an enchantingly attractive cast, old-school British matchmaking and the chemistry and mystery is likely to keep audiences hooked and at the edge of their seats every minute. If you haven’t watched it yet, stock up on snacks and venture into the series on Friday night because you will not want to turn this off.

Last week, the series’ lead actor also reacted to all the comparisons between the show and Fifty Shades of Grey (due to the steamy scenes). The British-Zimbabwean actor opened up to Variety magazine and said that the series is something like Jane Austen and Gossip Girl combined, he jokingly also said “maybe like 45 Shades of Grey” instead of 50. He continued that the cast had a lot of fun in the 1813 period drama costumes and the show’s romance and fantasy combination is like a “big warm Regency hug.”

