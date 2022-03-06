Bridgerton S2: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham title track cover to feature in hit Netflix show; Details Inside

Bridgerton Season 2 is all set to drop in the latter half of March 2022. And while Netflix is drumming up excitement, there's some more exciting news for Indian fans of the show. The show's musical playlist is officially out and Bridgerton season 2 will feature a cover version of a famous Bollywood song.

Turns out, Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has made the cut. According to Netflix Tudum's official announcement, Bridgerton's second season will include an orchestra cover of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's title track. The cover has been composed by Kris Bowers.

The title track, which was originally composed by Jatin-Lalit and sung by the late Lata Mangeshkar, will be recreated in the much-loved show after gaining its rightful place in Indian pop culture.

Commenting on this season's playlist, Bridgerton showrunner Chris Van Dusen told Tudum, "I chose all of these songs for very specific reasons. Each one is incredibly powerful and deeply emotional in its own special way. I always try many different songs for any one scene before landing on the perfect one to use. This season, I couldn’t be more thrilled about our musical playlist.”

The series’ music supervisor, Justin Kamps, makes sure that each song has a special place in the show. On K3G's title track making the cut, he told Tudum, "It's a first for Bridgerton — a cover of a Bollywood song called “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” which I’m really excited about. It’s a very beautiful cover."

Apart from this cover, Bridgerton season 2 will also feature covers of popular songs like 'How Deep Is Your Love' by Calvin Harris x Disciples track, P!nk’s song 'What About Us', Rihanna's 'Diamonds', Madonna's 'Materia Girl', Nirvana's 'Stay Away', Robyn's 'Dancing On My Own', Alanis Morissette's 'You Oughta Know', Harry Styles' 'Sign Of the Times' and 'Wrecking Ball' by Miley Cyrus.

Bridgerton season 2 will premiere on 25 March.

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Season 2: New character posters unveiled with fresh and familiar faces