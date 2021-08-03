Bridgerton Season 2 filming BEGINS again following second halt due to COVID 19 cases

As fans eagerly wait for Bridgerton's second season to arrive, the show, unfortunately, has been meeting with several setbacks as its production got shut twice recently due to COVID-19 cases. As per Variety, after the recent delays, the show has now resumed production again in the UK. The news of season 2's filming was confirmed by showrunner Chris Van Dusen in a statement.

After the show was shut down indefinitely in mid-July following a second confirmed case on the set, Van Dusen stated that they're back on now as he said, "We are back under way. We had to delay because of COVID, but we’re back in it." Adding further about how the show's coming along, the showrunner said, "Right now I’m in post, editing our first couple episodes, which are looking great."

It was previously informed that after two members on the show's set tested positive for COVID-19, the filming had to be stopped though Netflix did not confirm if it was crew or cast members who were diagnosed with the virus.

Apart from Bridgerton, other projects that are also being shot in the UK, such as the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon also incurred a delay due to the COVID-19 cases on set.

As for Bridgerton Season 2's storyline, while Rege-Jean Page may not be returning for it, the show will still star Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne. The new season will focus on Daphne's brother, Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) quest for a suitor. The show's cast will have Golda Rosheuvel, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Adjoa Andoh reprise their roles from the first season.

