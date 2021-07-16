Bridgerton: Season 2 filming halted after crew member tests COVID positive

Bridgerton’s second season was unfortunately halted for 24 hours after a crew member tested positive for coronavirus. Scroll down for more on this.

Netflix’s highly acclaimed drama series Bridgerton’s second season was in the midst of filming until recently, when one of the staffers got infected with COVID! Deadline recently reported that filming for season two has been halted for 24 hours after a crew member on set tested positive for the deadly COVID-19, yesterday. After a 24 hour break, it seems like the filming of the new season has resumed, the crew member has reportedly gone into isolation and everyone working on the series has been tested for the virus. Thankfully, no cast members were affected.

If you didn’t know, the second season of the period drama is said to focus on Jonathan Bailey‘s character Anthony as he searches for love. The series was recently nominated for 12 Emmys in the 2021 nominee list! After taking the lead at Emmy nominations, series creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen opened up about the massive recognition. “I always hoped that people would find and fall in love with this show but I certainly could never have anticipated this level of response or reception and it’s been so exciting and a little surreal in the best way possible,” he told Deadline. “I’m just filled with so much gratitude,” he added.

The series secured nominations for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance, and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Regé-Jean Page. While Page will not be featured in the upcoming sophomore season, Van Dusen said, “he’s our duke and he will always be our duke.” “I know he’s actually about to continue charming the world in really amazing ways and I hope I’m fortunate enough to work with him again,” he added.

