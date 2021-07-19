Bridgerton Season 2 filming HALTED for 'indefinite period of time' after another COVID 19 case

Bridgerton Season 2 production gets halted for the second time after another positive case on set.

The filming of Bridgerton Season 2 was recently paused for 24 hours after one of the crew members tested positive for COVID-19. In another update from the set, it has now been confirmed by ET that the Netflix show will be halted for an indefinite period of time following another positive case on set. While the production of the popular show had resumed after 24-hour break on Friday (July 16), it was once again shut down on Saturday when another positive test was discovered, according to Deadline.

Netflix hasn't yet confirmed if the second positive case on set is a cast member or a crew member. Bridgerton is being shot in London amid the Delta variant of coronavirus currently surging across the UK. Bridgerton's second season began filming earlier this year after getting renewed for one more season. The first part of the series starring Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page released in December last year.

As per Deadline, Netflix follows a strict procedure amid filming to safely shoot amid the pandemic. Although with the recent spread of Delta variant in UK, it seems the guidelines need to be stricter for shows to continue their filming safely.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the second season of the show to hit the screens soon. Season 1 had become a sensation and was also the streaming platform's biggest show last year with a record 82 million viewership. Bridgerton recently also received recognition at the Emmy Awards as it received 12 major nominations.

