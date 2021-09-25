Bridgerton Season 2 First Look: Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma’s ‘opposites attract’ chemistry TEASED

Fans of “Bridgerton” may not have Regé-Jean Page to drool over, but Netflix promises that viewers will be swept off their feet again in Season 2—this time by a romance between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Netflix released an exclusive first peek at TUDUM event which shows the two get off to a rough start.

Check out the first look here:

We've known for months that Bridgerton Season 2 would focus on Anthony (played by Jonathan Bailey), Daphne's elder brother, as he looks for a wife, much like author Julia Quinn's second novel. So it's no surprise that the first Season 2 video, revealed Saturday at Netflix's "TUDUM" worldwide fan event, was centered on Anthony's marital ambitions - particularly, his tumultuous affair with Kate Sharma.

However, Bridgerton is produced by Shonda Rhimes (Grey's Anatomy) and is based on the books of Julia Quinn. In April, Netflix announced that Page, who portrayed Simon Bassett, AKA the Duke of Hastings, will not return for season 2. As per CNET, at Tudum, the cast addressed the show's amazing popularity, Anthony Bridgerton's sideburns, famous admirers, and the fact that a different ending was initially filmed before Lady Whistledown was revealed.

Meanwhile, Season 2 will concentrate on Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), alias Viscount Bridgerton, Daphne's (Phoebe Dynevor) elder brother, to set hearts racing again . It will be inspired by the second novel in the Bridgerton series, in which the oldest Bridgerton son becomes caught up in a love triangle. Lady Whistledown seems to have her work cut out for her in reporting on the new season's amorous antics.

ALSO READ:Bridgerton showrunner TEASES a 'magnetic' Season 2 after the show receives multiple Emmys nods