Bridgerton Season 2: From K3G to Harry Styles & Miley Cyrus, a look at music featured on the show

One of the biggest highlights of the first season of Bridgerton apart from Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page's chemistry was also the series' music. After Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran's musical covers, the new season of the show offers more on its musical palette. The second season also included a nod to Indian culture with a Bollywood song cover.

Starring Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley in lead roles, Bridgerton once again takes us back to the Regency era and with it come to the fancy ballroom dances set to the beautiful musical covers to famed pop culture songs covered by Vitamin String Quartet. The new season's musical covers include the use of the title track of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham for a special scene involving the lead characters of Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran).

Among other major artists whose songs are covered in the series include Rihanna, Miley Cyrus and more. Check out the popular musical covers featured on Bridgerton's season 2 below.

Harry Styles' Sign of the Times

One of Harry Styles' beloved tracks, Sign of the Times which was released in 2017 is featured during the wedding scene in Episode 6 of the show. The song comes across as a fitting choice for the scene and we bet Bridgerton fans could not have asked for more.

Miley Cyrus' Wrecking Ball

Miley Cryus' 2013 track Wrecking Ball appears during a crucial moment in the finale of the show. The song features during a beautiful dancing scene between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma. The lyrics complement well the situation of the characters in this scene.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's famous title song which was sung by late singer Lata Mangeshkar receives an amazing cover during a Haldi ceremony scene on the show. We bet its a proud moment for director Karan Johar as the director's iconic track makes its way into the Regency era romance.

Diamonds by Rihanna

The 2012 song by Rihanna anthem plays perfectly ahead of the Queen’s declaration of the new season’s diamond in the first episode of the show. For the unreversed, Charithra Chandran's Edwina Sharma is named the 'Diamond of the season.'

Madonna's Material Girl

Madonna’s famous track also makes it to the Regency era ball in the first episode of the show at one. It seems a perfect choice for the glitzy evening and captures the celebratory mood well.

Stay Away by Nirvana

It seems to be Nirvana's time to shine once again in the pop culture space as their iconic hits are making a comeback to new projects. After The Batman, yet another Nirvana song receives an all-new charm as Nevermind features in the first episode. The song plays during Anthony's search for his perfect match as he interviews several ladies of the Ton.

The other popular tracks that also feature on the show include Alanis Morisette's You Oughta Know and also Robyn's Dancing on My Own.

Which song cover from Bridgerton Season 2 impressed you the most? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Season 2 Review: Jonathan Bailey & Simone Ashley 'yearn' for each other in this forbidden romance