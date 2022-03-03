Bridgerton Season 2: New character posters unveiled with fresh and familiar faces

Bridgerton season 2 character posters have been released by Netflix, introducing 11 new and returning characters to the newest London season. Bridgerton season 2 will premiere on the streaming service in just a few weeks, introducing fans to a whole new romantic drama after the smash success of its first season.

However, Bridgerton season 2 will focus on another sibling's quest for a suitable spouse, in line with author Julia Quinn's novels. Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), Daphne's eldest brother, spent most of season 1 interfering in suitor hunt for her while delaying his own probable marriage. Interestingly, Anthony will spend Bridgerton season 2 going toe-to-toe with the ton's newest member, Kate Sharma, now that he's broken up with opera diva Siena. Meanwhile, Kate, Anthony, and the rest of the Bridgerton cast are featured in a new set of posters released by Netflix.

In addition to recurring characters like Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie), the posters place a strong emphasis on the two most important new characters: Kate and her sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran). Scroll to see the character posters.

The first poster, which positions Anthony directly between Kate and Edwina, foreshadows the basic structure for Bridgerton season 2. Anthony first pursues Edwina, and Kate, wanting to protect her sister, quickly resists Anthony. In fact, Netflix started marketing Bridgerton season 2 with footage of Anthony and Kate angrily arguing outside of a ball last autumn. Daphne, who will continue to play a minor part in the series, is conspicuously absent from the Bridgerton season 2 posters. Meanwhile, despite Regé-Jean Page's sudden popularity, Simon will not return for season 2. Even without him, it seems like Bridgerton will have enough of excitement to entice those record-breaking spectators to return. Season 2 of Bridgerton drops on Netflix on March 25, 2022.

