Bridgerton Season 2: New trailer TEASES much anticipated romance between Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley

Netflix released a new teaser trailer for Season 2 of the hit period piece drama Bridgerton. The teaser previews the next controversies to engulf the Bridgerton family's life while also establishing the relationship between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma.

The new teaser video for Shondaland's smash Netflix series Bridgerton begins innocently enough — "Dearest, dear reader..." purrs Lady Whistledown, but by the end, it's evident that season two will be anything from demure. Returning to the Ton is likely to become wonderfully dramatic, with new faces on the scene, new loves (and lusts) to be won, and just how far Lady Whistledown is ready to go in her mission to disclose all the juiciest gossip circulating around Regency London's high society. Check out the teaser below:

Unfortunately, Regé-Jean Page, who was undoubtedly the most fan-favorite of Season 1, would not be returning for Season 2 of Bridgerton. However, Season 1 introduced viewers to Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the oldest daughter of her family, and the charming though noncommittal Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page). After a quarrel, the couple reunited, and season 1 closed with the couple raising their first kid. The series premiered in 2020 and quickly became Netflix’s most watched show at the time

Bridgerton also stars Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Shelley Conn, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell , Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe , Claudia Jessie, Calam Lynch, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown. Season two premieres only on Netflix on March 25.

ALSO READ:Bridgerton alum Nicola Coughlan TEASES a ‘spicy’ 2nd season; Jokes fans ‘aren’t ready’ for what’s upcoming