Bridgerton Season 2 officially begins filming, Anthony Bridgerton's new love interest Kate Sharma revealed

Gather Bridgerton fans! Netflix's hit show which took the streaming platform by storm in December-January will be returning for a second, third and fourth season. In big news for the show's fans, filming of Bridgerton Season 2 has officially started and the cast was seen shooting a sports event. In photos that have surfaced on social media and in international media, we get to see actor Jonathan Bailey aka Anthony Bridgerton and his new love interest.

The photos revealed that Sex Education actress Simone Ashley will be playing his love interest as Kate Sharma. In the picture, Anthony and Kate can be seen attending a horse race with rest of the members of the Bridgerton clan. Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton and Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury can be seen in the frame alongside the lovers.

For the unversed, season 2 of Bridgerton will move away from Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon's (Regé-Jean Page) love story. It will focus on Anthony Bridgerton and his quest of finding the love of his life. The story will be based on Julia Quinn's novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

While it was this year in January that Bridgerton was announced for a second season, the news of season 3 and 4 came just last month after the exit of Regé-Jean Page.

