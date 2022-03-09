Bridgerton Season 2 Trailer: Jonathan Bailey gets wrapped up in a messy love triangle with two sisters
Bridgerton season 2 trailer is here! On Wednesday, Netflix released the highly anticipated official trailer of the second season of the breakthrough period drama Bridgerton. The show is set to premiere on March 25 and fans are already high up in the clouds looking forward to the distinctive turns the upcoming season will take as the narrative unravels itself.
In the trailer, Lord Anthony Bridgerton played by Jonathan Bailey can be seen in an internal tussle as he struggles to follow his heart. The new season is set to look for a suitable match for the eldest Bridgerton brother and in the process, the Lord seemingly gets tangled up in a quintessential love triangle with two sisters from India, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran). Created by Chris Van Dusen, the cast includes the recurring characters of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), Lady Violet (Ruth Gemmell), Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and more.
However, Rege-Jean Page will not be reprising his fan-favourite character of Duke of Hastings in the second season. Following the release of this news, fans were shocked and utterly disappointed as the character had helmed the first season of the series but Page clarified in a chat with Variety that his exit from the show was not a spur-of-the-moment decision rather the part was pitched to him with the condition that it will only last one season as Page revealed, "It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year." The actor then added, "(I thought) ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on."
Check out the Breidgerton season 2 trailer below:
