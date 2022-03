Bridgerton Season 2 Trailer: Jonathan Bailey gets wrapped up in a messy love triangle with two sisters

However, Rege-Jean Page will not be reprising his fan-favourite character of Duke of Hastings in the second season. Following the release of this news, fans were shocked and utterly disappointed as the character had helmed the first season of the series but Page clarified in a chat with Variety that his exit from the show was not a spur-of-the-moment decision rather the part was pitched to him with the condition that it will only last one season as Page revealed, "It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year." The actor then added, "(I thought) ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on."