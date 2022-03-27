Bridgerton Season 2 Twitter Review: Here's how netizens reacted to Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley starrer

Bridgerton Season 2 debuted on Netflix on Friday, March 25, and fans were eager to see what the Bridgerton siblings had in store for them. The story centers on Anthony, Benedict, Francesca, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Gregory, and Hyacinth as they navigate love and life in London. However, several Bridgerton Season 2 fans and followers flocked to social media to share their opinions and reviews.

The second season will not follow Daphne and the Duke in the second season, instead will focus on the love adventures of the eldest Bridgerton brother, Viscount Anthony. The choice to not bring back the Duke for season 2 was contentious; nonetheless, Bridgerton season 2 will follow the narrative of the second novel in the Bridgertons trilogy, The Viscount Who Loved Me, which also centers on Anthony. In the novel, Anthony desires a wife who is educated and would provide him with heirs, but he does not want to fall in love with her. He first pursues Edwina Sheffield, a young debutante who would only marry if her elder step-sister Kate approves.

Interestingly, many fans flocked to Twitter to say they were looking forward to binge-watching the second season of the blockbuster Netflix drama. A Twitter user shared a humorous GIF portraying how sleepy they were after finishing the programme at 4 a.m. on the day it premiered. Some people appeared to like Adjoa Andoh's Lady Danbury and Simone Ashley's Kate Sharma. Without revealing too much, scroll down to see Twitterati reactions

