Bridgerton Season 2 wraps up its shoot; Showrunner Chris Van Dusen says 'words are not enough'

It's a wrap for Bridgerton Season 2 and we bet fans can't wait for 2022 to arrive early. The second season of the much-anticipated series recently finished filming and expressing his joy regarding the special moment, showrunner Chris Van Dusen took to Twitter to share a photo with his lead stars Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley. Sharing the same, Van Dusen stated that he's extremely proud of the cast for making it work amid a challenging year.

Chris Van Dusen taking to his social media wrote, "That’s a wrap on Season Two! So proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year. And these two in this photo with me right here. Words are not enough. Coming in 2022." Also sharing a photo from the shoot was actor Jonathan Bailey who plays Anthony Bridgerton in the series. The actor expressed his happiness saying "heart full" after the production was completed.

Bridgerton cast and crew have had a tough year with multiple setbacks due to COVID-19. The series shoot was halted more than twice after positive cases were found among the crew members of the show.

In September, Netflix released the first look clip from season 2 as part of their TUDUM event and it was enough to get fans super excited for the show. The teaser showed a crackling chemistry between Jonathan's Anthony and Simone's Kate Sharma. The series will also star Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dynevor among others.

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Season 2: Netflix shares exclusive PHOTOS of Kate Sharma & her family