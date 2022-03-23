Bridgerton Season 2's new promo captures a Haldi ceremony at the Sharma household with a K3G twist

Bridgerton Season 2 is all set to premiere this week and fans are eagerly waiting for the same. As for the show's Indian fans, it's a doubly special season considering it introduces us to the Sharma sisters, Kate (Simone Ashley) and Edwina (Charithra Chandran). In a new promo of the series, we get a surprising glimpse of Edwina's Haldi ceremony and much to our joy, it's set to a background score of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's title track.

It was earlier confirmed that a cover version of the title track of the Karan Johar directorial will be featuring in Bridgerton and ever since then, we bet you have been waiting to hear. In a small glimpse of the same, the new promo captures the K3G title track's tune perfectly and it is sure to leave all the Indian fans of the show screaming with joy.

The new promo also irks interest on another key detail which is that the scene showcases Edwina's Haldi ceremony where she is speaking about the Viscount preponing their marriage and that move has gotten her nervous. This has led many fans to wonder how Kate and Anthony's romance will happen amid her sister's involvement with him

The second season of the show is based on Julia Quinn's novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me. It will feature Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran in lead along with actors such as Phoebe Dynevor and Nicola Coughlan returning to reprise their roles from the first season. The show will be streaming on Netflix from March 25.

