Bridgerton Season 3: After Daphne and Anthony, THIS sibling's love story will be the focus of the show

Bridgerton's second season revolved around Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley's Kate Sharma's love story. While the show based on Julia Quinn's novels followed the sequence of the books for the first two seasons, the third season will be different as it won't revolve around Benedict Bridgerton but in fact, move on to the romantic storyline of another sibling, Colin Bridgerton played by Luke Newton.

The upcoming season of the show will focus on Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's romance as confirmed by Nicola Coughlan during the FYSEE panel according to Variety. The third season of the show will have several changes considering the showrunner Chris Van Dusen won't be returning for it and instead, Jess Brownell will be taking on the big role.

While speaking about the upcoming season, Nicola said, "Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season 3 is Colin and Penelope’s love story. I have kept that secret since two weeks into season 2. This is the first time I am saying it here", via Deadline.

In the Season 2 finale of Bridgerton, Penelope overheard Colin, who she has been in love with for years, say that he would never marry her. It will be interesting to see how the new season will follow their journey ahead. Colin is also yet unaware that Penelope is also Lady Whistledown. The second season saw Elloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) find out the truth about Penelope.

ALSO READ: Simone Ashley CONFIRMS Bridgerton Season 3 return; Talks about Anthony & Kate's future on the show