Bridgerton season 3: BTS’ hit Dynamite’s orchestral version plays during THIS scene in Nicola Coughlan-Luke Newton starrer; watch

BTS’ influence has once again crossed borders as one of their songs has made a special appearance in a hit series. Their hit song Dynamite was played in the hit American series Bridgerton’s season 3 which was dropped just hours ago on May 16, 2024.

Dynamite by BTS makes a special appearance in the orchestral version during a scene in Nicola Coughlan’s Bridgerton season 3 new episode

BTS has emerged as one of the most influential K-pop boy bands in the world, their popularity and impact time and again have taken them across borders. The boy band has done it again as one of their all-time hit songs has been played in a hit American series.

On May 16, 2024, the crowd-puller Netflix series Bridgerton premiered its first part on the streaming site. To everyone’s surprise, something sweet awaited BTS fans. The hit K-pop track Dynamite by BTS was played in an orchestral arrangement in Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton starrer show’s newly released episode.

The scene when Dynamite is seen playing in the background depicts Eloise Bridgerton (played by Claudia Jessie) surrounded by other eligible women of the social season as the other members of the family dance to the song.

Watch BTS’ Dynamite’s orchestral version playing in Bridgerton season 3:

Meanwhile, Bridgerton’s season 3 will follow the story of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s love story. The show has created much buzz among viewers and fans.

Dynamite is BTS’ first full English language song released on August 21, 2020. The song was meant as a breakthrough from the sullen climate spread over the world during the pandemic.

It should be noted that Dynamite is a disco-pop song that sings of finding joy, confidence, and energy in small things. The song is an upbeat disco track with popping beats and a funk and soul base alongside synth sounds.

Know about BTS’ recent activities

BTS is a seven-member boy band who have created a massive influence in the world of K-pop and music worldwide. All BTS members are currently enlisted in the military.

In other news, Jin, the oldest member of BTS is scheduled to return home in June 2024.