Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey REVEALS which line he thought would become season two's 'I burn for you'

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jonathan Bailey opened up about playing the capital-r-Rake Anthony in the newest season of Bridgerton. The season made huge raptures on the internet with fans raving about the undeniable chemistry between Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony. The season dropped on Netflix on March 25 and has since been the talk of the Twitter ton.

During the chat, Bailey shared what he thought would be the equivalent to season one's "I burn for you," and noted, "We thought that 'You vex me' would become a thing, actually." Though this prediction has certainly not been on point since fans have chosen another line that touched their hearts which is the dialogue that Anthony whispers to Kate in his perfectly raspy voice while they argue, "You are the bane of my existence and ... the object of all my desires." Bailey also mentioned that he thought "Newton!" would become a catchphrase that the fans would use.

Meanwhile, Bailey also revealed that going into filming after the first season became a global phenomenon was somewhat of an out-of-body experience. He disclosed, "The only problem with being in the second season of something like Bridgerton is you begin to think that you can hear the soundbites." He went on and added that it was indeed "weird" as in the first season they did not understand the aesthetic of the show but now, "You see the person you're playing opposite as if they're actually on the screen. It was all a bit weird."

ALSO READ Candidate Crushes: Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey & Simone Ashley, a look at the new charmers of Regency era