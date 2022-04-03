Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey on lack of intimate scenes in Season 2: It’s right to surprise an audience

Bridgerton Season 2 managed to receive a similar amount of hype as its first season though there's one thing fans have extensively discussed the show that's different this time and it's the number of intimate scenes. Unlike Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon's (Rege-Jean Page) famous steamy scenes from season one, there's little risque content in the second season of the show.

Revolving around Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) forbidden romance, there are not as much of steamy scenes as fans expected in the show and in a recent interview, Bailey seemed to defend the same. While speaking to USA Today, the actor addressed the lack of intimate scenes in Season 2 and called it a surprise for the audience.

Speaking about the same, he said, "What you lose in sex scenes you gain in a deeper human understanding, which hopefully enriches the world so that the future intimacy scenes won’t be the heavy feature, and [you] won’t have to lean on them as much. It’s right to surprise an audience and keep them on their toes a bit."

The actor also added how it would have been wrong for his and Simone Ashley's characters to get physical any sooner on the show given the complicated storyline they share as Anthony is set to be hitched with Kate's sister Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran).

Nonetheless, the reviews for the second season have been positive with fans as well as critics welcoming Anthony and Kate's mature romance. The duo are set to return in the next season as confirmed by Simone Ashley during a Bridgerton dinner event hosted by Netflix.

