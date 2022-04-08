Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley talk about the future of Kate & Anthony in the upcoming seasons

Bridgerton season 2 has taken the world by storm. Following the release of season 1 of the series with Jean Rege Page and Phoebe Dynevor helming the show, fans had high expectations from its sequel but the release of the latest season gave fans more than they could ask for. In the first three days of its release, the series amassed 193 million hours of record viewing time worldwide.

In a recent chat with Hollywood Reporter, the cast of Bridgerton season 2 opened up about their thoughts on the future of the popular series. A new addition to the cast, Simone Ashley shared that she was excited for her character Kate Sharma who plays the role of Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) love interest and added, "She’s going to be viscountess, so I’m super excited to continue the story." As for Bailey, he wishes that the couple gets the chance to experience more joyful moments like their wedding, a scene fans are eagerly hoping to see.

Meanwhile, Bailey went on and mentioned that the last scene of the season where Kate and Anthony are basking in love is his favourite of the lot. He also warned that there are going to be complications ahead in the couple's future and elaborated, "They’re not simple people. I know they will work as a unit, and I know he’ll be completely devoted to her, so I’m excited to see that and to explore [that]." Bailey also noted that the book by Julia Quinn and other source materials provided to them had significant information about the past of both Anthony and Kate, he continued, "So seeing maybe perhaps conversations where they acknowledge that further, and they have a really rich connection, just exploring that a bit further will be great. The payoff of the slow burn I think will continue for the years to come."

ALSO READ Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey REVEALS which line he thought would become season two's 'I burn for you'