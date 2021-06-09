Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page clears the air on his much talked about 'I burn for you' dialogue

Regé-Jean Page revealed that fans often wrongly recall his character (Simon Basett) saying one of the most memorable lines – 'I burn for you'.

Months after entertaining fans with their chemistry and tensions running high, Netflix's hit show Bridgerton continues to make headlines. Now, during a recent chat with his co-star Phoebe Dynevor for Variety's 'Making a Scene' series, Regé-Jean Page cleared the air about a dialogue he even often gets referred for. He revealed that fans often wrongly recall his character (Simon Basett) saying one of the most memorable lines – 'I burn for you'.

However, it turns out that Regé-Jean Page was not the one to say it. Clearing the air, he stated that it was in fact Phoebe's character Daphne Bridgerton who says it on their wedding night. "I do not say, 'I burn for you'. It's not my line. That's Daphne's line. It's not a thing! It's the Mandela effect," the actor said referring to the famous false memory phenomenon.

Despite clarifying that it wasn't his line, Page added that he definitely doesn't mind fans attributing it to him for a hilarious reason. "Everyone clearly was feeling very burned for, which I'll take as a compliment." To this, Phoebe added, "You have no idea what lines people are going to care about. That was surprising to me. It wasn't like I saw 'I burn for you' in the script and was like, 'This is what people are going to talk about'."

The onscreen couple's chemistry and steamy scenes were a huge hit amongst the millions of viewers. In fact, Regé-Jean Page exit from the show's season two came as a rude shock to its fans.

ALSO READ: Emilia Clarke's FIRST comic book based on a single mom whose superpowers revolve around her periods

Share your comment ×