Broken But Beautiful 3 director Priyanka Ghose on Sidharth Shukla: Had no idea of his previous work

Season 3 of the web series Broken but beautiful has been making headlines because of the overwhelming response it received from the viewers. Created by Ekta Kapoor, the show airs on ALTBalaji and stars Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in pivotal roles. The actor’s on screen presence and chemistry have been lauded by netizens all over social media. Now, the show’s director Priyanka Ghose has opened up about how she had no idea about Sidharth’s previous work before he came on board.

In an interview with Times Now, Priyanka explained how she had refrained from taking a look at any of his previous work since she didn’t want to be tainted with the memory of his previous roles. For the unversed, Broken But Beautiful 3 was released on May 29 and marked the digital debut of Sidharth. Speaking to the news outlet, Priyanka said, “I wanted to start with a clean slate. Sometimes it is tough to judge an actor based on the content. It is just not the actor but the director, script, and everything.”

Priyanka elaborated that while she knew that he is a very popular actor, she wanted to stay away from seeing any of his previous work and as a result, she did not know much about his previous roles. "I purposely refrained from looking at any of his previous work, the minute I knew I would be working with him,” she said. Priyanka also added that as she was working with a star, the expectations were high.

