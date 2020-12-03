Broken But Beautiful 3: Ekta Kapoor 'finally' ropes in Sonia Rathee to ROMANCE Sidharth Shukla in the web show

Four More Shots Please 2 fame Ankur Rathee's sister Sonia Rathee has been 'finalised' to play 'female lead' opposite Sidharth Shukla in Broken But Beautiful season 3. Read on to know more.

Broken But Beautiful season 3 has been on everyone's mind. It was in April this year that Ekta Kapoor announced the third season of the much-loved web show. However, Ekta's announcement left fans with bittersweet emotions. She revealed that Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi aka fans beloved Veer and Sameera will not be a part of Broken But Beautiful 3. However, instead, new characters and actors will embark on a new journey with the third season.

While fans were upset with Vikrant and Harleen's exit, they were also excited to know who will be the new pair for Broken But Beautiful season 3. Within days of Ekta's announcement of the new season, it was revealed that Sidharth Shukla will play the main in Broken But Beautiful 3. Viewers were extremely excited to know that Sidharth is joining hands with Ekta, and will spread his charm in the beautiful web show. Then, rumours of Shehnaaz Gill and Jennifer Winget playing the leading lady in the show started doing rounds. However, later they were squashed and it was learnt that Ekta Kapoor is looking for a fresh face to pair up with Sidharth.

After almost 6 months, it looks like now, Ekta has finally found her 'female lead' for the much-awaited show. And it is none other than Soni Rathee. Yes, Sonia is all set to pair opposite Sidharth Shukla in Broken But Beautiful 3. Sonia is the sister of Ankur Rathee, who became a household name with Four More Shots Please 2. She is known for projects Night Encounters, 100: The Tribute, and The Rat.

Now, as per a leading entertainment portal, it is known that Sonia is all set to romance Sidharth Shukla in Broken But Beautiful 3. Yes, Ekta Kapoor has roped in Sonia Rathee to play the female lead opposite Sidharth Shukla in the show.

Take a look at Sonia's new photo here:

Well, more details about Broken But Beautiful season 3, the cast, the shootings, story, release date, and more have not been known yet. But, this new pair, is sure to make heads turn soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see Sidharth and Sonia share screen space in Broken But Beautiful 3? Let us know in the comment section below.

