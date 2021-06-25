Broken But Beautiful 3 fame Sonia Rathee is grateful for her debut: I know how difficult it is to get a break

In a recent interview, Sonia Rathee, who made her acting debut with the popular web series Broken But Beautiful 3, has opened up about her passion for acting.

Sonia Rathee, who made her acting debut with the popular web series Broken But Beautiful 3, has opened up about her passion for acting in a recent interview. The actress revealed how she chose the field and spoke about the challenges she faced initially. She spoke about how she got the opportunity to fulfil my dream and expressed her gratitude for the same. During the chat, she also talked about her brother Ankur Rathee and showered compliments on him for the success he has achieved.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sonia Rathee said that she has wanted to be an actor for a very long time. She explained that while she was always passionate about acting, it was difficult for her to explain that to her parents. “But the dream just stuck with me. It never went away,” she added. The actress shared that in college she got her degree in finance and marketing, however, she still dreamed of becoming an actor. “I am just happy that I got the opportunity to fulfil my dream. I know how difficult it is to get a break and people struggle to get it,” she said.

Sonia Rathee said she has immense respect for the work her brother has done in the industry. She explained that he was able to help her out as she stepped foot in the field of acting. “The piece of advice he gave me was that ‘be who you are, there is so much noise and so many people telling you want to do’. That has stuck with me since then,” she shared.

